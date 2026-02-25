Event to help future-proof sector

Sheep and beef farmers farmers attending Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s Out the Gate conference in Christchurch will hear updates from global and local experts on new research. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

Sheep and beef farmers will be brought up to speed on future-proofing work at the red meat sector’s largest event, which is to be held in Christchurch in May.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s (B+LNZ) Out the Gate conference will be based on setting up the sector so it is fit for the future.

Three major events are being combined into one to help farmers make the most of their time away from the farm.

The event will comprise the Sheep Breeders Forum, Out the Gate, and the B+LNZ awards dinner, as well as a new half-day of science sessions focused on farmer research and innovation at the city’s conference centre from May 19 to 21.

B+LNZ farming excellence and extension general manager Dan Brier said bringing the events together would make it easier for farmers to learn, connect and celebrate in a single outing.

"Out the Gate is about setting farmers up to be future-fit — hearing from global voices, diving into new research, and digging deeper into what’s coming next."

The flagship day and science sessions were free for farmers, so it was a great chance for them to step off farms and gain insights they could take home, he said.

The Sheep Breeders Forum will be a full-day genetics conference bringing together stud breeders, scientists and industry professionals.

Updates will be provided on nProve and the National Sheep Genetics Evaluation.

During Out the Gate expert insights will be based on global markets, animal agriculture and food systems, with breakout sessions covering innovation, diversification, Māori agribusiness, farm electrification, AI, dairy beef and biodiversity.

A political panel is being lined up for farmers.

The winners in eight categories will be announced during the awards function.

On the final day farmer-focused science sessions will cover genetics, farm systems, parasite resistance, AI-enabled farm data and insights from 75 years of B+LNZ data.

Leading up to this will be the South Island Dairy Event (SIDE) at Lincoln University from April 13-15.

The SIDE forum has lined up a programme for dairy farmers and industry insiders to pick up skills and technology to improve their business.

The conference is run each year alternating between Southland, Otago and Canterbury, with a farmer-led event committee formed to hold the two-day conference for farmers.

Field trips will include a visit to Tōrea Orchards, an apple orchard near Ashburton owned by NZ Super Fund, and Ashmount Farm’s new 426ha dairy conversion which will milk 1700 cows.

Visitors will learn about the decisions, challenges and opportunities involved in developing a modern, large-scale dairy system from the ground up.

Keynote speaker on the next day will be former adidas North America president Zion Armstrong, who is chief executive of the online baby and children clothing business Jamie Kay Group NZ.

BrightSIDE for students and young farmers will be held at Ashley Dene Farm, Lincoln on April 1.

This is targeted in particular at year 11-13 students, university students, and anyone looking for a change of career into the dairy industry.