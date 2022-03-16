Beef and Lamb position winner revealed on 22nd

Nicky Hyslop

The two-way race for the Central South Island seat will be revealed on March 22 by Beef+Lamb New Zealand. Standing for the directorship are Milton’s Simon Davies and Timaru incumbent Nicky Hyslop, who is seeking re-election after retiring by rotation after completing her three-year term.

Voting papers were posted last month for the March 18 election with eligible voters having to be livestock farmers who’ve owned at least 250 sheep, or 50 beef cattle, or 100 dairy cattle, at the end of last June.

In a question-and-answer session, both candidates identified major challenges for livestock farmers.

Ms Hyslop said the year’s biggest challenge would be farmers getting their heads around climate change, methane and carbon.

She understood the science showing livestock farmers contributed to global warming.

"On the other hand, our on-farm carbon sequestration must be recognised — this is why HWEN (keeping farmers out of the ETS) is so important. Seeing productive hill country going into trees with no limit to carbon offsetting is nuts and will be a disastrous consequence of poor policy and why we need urgent changes."

Simon Davies

Mr Davies said challenges included land use change and labour resources.

"Land use change is being driven by settings from central government. I believe the settings need modification. However, the right tree in the right place holds true. This gives landowners an opportunity to plant some trees on parts of their land, which can be beneficial to both the environment and ... financial viability."

He wanted more focus on labour resources with better recruitment and retention, which were "often lacking" in the sector.

Ms Hyslop is a director of BLNZ and Ravensdown, and previous IrrigationNZ chairwoman. Davies is the former Federated Farmers Otago president.

