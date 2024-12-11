Fewer lambs in the South

Preliminary figures from a Beef + Lamb New Zealand report indicates fewer lambs were born in the South this year compared to last year due to a declining ewe flock and ewe lambing percentages.

The Beef + Lamb released its 2024 Lamb Crop Report last week.

The report indicates the lamb crop declined due to wet spring weather in the South and fewer ewes in Otago.

Persistent rain and cold fronts had affected lamb survival, the report stated. Breeding ewes decreased in Otago by 3.4% and increased 0.7% in Southland. There was a decline in ewe lambing performance across the South. Breeding ewes decreased 1.5% to 4.58 million — as dry summer and autumn conditions in Otago saw farmers reduce ewe flocks.

Also forest planting, both whole farm forestry conversion and planting trees within farms, contributed to permanently reduced ewe numbers.

In contrast, excellent pasture growth in Southland in summer had farmers maintaining their ewe numbers. Ewe lambing percentage decreased 2.7% to 120.7%, as dry conditions impacted ewes during mating in Otago and scanning rates were down. Total lambs in the South decreased 3.7% to 5.82 million — an estimated decrease of about 222,000 fewer lambs born this spring.