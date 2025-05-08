Devoted sports supporter named as Canterbury crash victim

Police have released the name of the man who died following a crash on State Highway 1 at Leithfield, in North Canterbury, last month.

He was 49-year-old Ndafunzwa Musesengwa, of Amberley.

Mr Musesengwa was killed in the single-vehicle accident, which occurred near the intersection with Mays Rd, on the afternoon of April 15.

Chris Lynch Media reported after the death that Mr Musesengwa was a "familiar and much-loved figure across basketball courts throughout the region".

"Described as a devoted, hardworking, and kind-hearted family man, Mr Musesengwa was best known for his unwavering support of his three children, who have proudly represented North Canterbury clubs and teams over the years."

North Canterbury Basketball told Chris Lynch Media that his presence on the sidelines was a constant and his energy helped uplift players, families, and volunteers alike.

Police inquiries into the crash are ongoing.