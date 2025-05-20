Bus-ted: Phone thief's public transport getaway foiled

Photo: ODT Files

A Dunedin shoplifter who hopped on a bus to make his getaway with stolen phones worth $5300 did not get far.

The man was seen by a Noel Leeming employee leaving the Crawford St. store with a handful of Samsung display phones he had not paid for.

The 39-year-old man allegedly took three phones, all Samsung branded, worth a combined $5294.

As he left the store, an employee followed him and watched as he boarded a bus.

Police tracked the bus down and arrested the man while he was on-board.

He was charged with shoplifting over $1000 and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz