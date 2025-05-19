Police catch teen in unsuccessful car theft

Photo: ODT

A Dunedin teenager unsuccessfully attempting to hot-wire vehicles at the weekend was spotted angrily kicking the steering wheel of a car he was trying steal.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Burns St on Sunday at 1.30am after a member of the public witnessed a teenager try to steal his Toyota Passo.

The member of the public watched the 16-year-old teenager — who was not having much luck stealing the car— grow frustrated and start kicking the steering wheel when the car would not start.

The teenager then gave up and ran off, and went down the road to Autocourt where he began to try to steal a Toyota Aqua and a Toyota Platz.

He did not complete the job before police arrived, and instead attempted to flee.

Officers caught up with the teenager a short distance away and arrested him.

Police found a screw driver, blow torch and other car conversion tools on him.

The teenager was bailed to appear in Dunedin Youth Court today charged with unlawful interference with a motor vehicle, possession of instruments for conversion, and two charges of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

