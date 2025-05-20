Cheese rolls for RNZ’s Dunedin visit

RNZ presenter Jesse Mulligan (right) talks to Highlander Jona Nareki at the isite visitor centre in the Octagon yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

This was not your ordinary radio studio.

But for RNZ’s Afternoons presenter Jesse Mulligan, hosting yesterday’s show in the Dunedin isite was an opportunity to right a wrong.

The presenter made headlines earlier this month when trying to call the Dunedin isite as part of a weekly segment when he randomly calls an information centre around New Zealand with the goal of learning more about the town or city in question.

When he attempted to call Dunedin, the lines were occupied.

So why not bring the show to the isite?

Mr Mulligan told the Otago Daily Times yesterday it was "entirely" his idea to host it at the Dunedin isite, and he did not worry too much about the logistics.

"I was horrified by the idea that anyone might have got in trouble or felt at all guilty or bad about just doing their job, which is really what happened when I called for the first time.

"So it was easy for us to decide to come down here and show Dunedin a bit of love."

Mr Mulligan hosted a special all-Dunedin themed show, talking to sportsmen, musicians, business and conservation leaders from the city.

"It was actually pretty seamless, but I’m a radio presenter, so everything’s always seamless for me.

"I just show up and all the hard work is being done, I’m embarrassed to say."

Interview subjects included The NZ Brush Company owner Hadleigh McPherson, Super Rugby Highlanders co-captain Hugh Renton, Dunedin reviewer and broadcaster Pat Brittenden and the Wildlife Hospital Trust manager Jordana Whyte.

"Dunedin’s got a really strong brand, and everyone knows what it’s all about. So, I’m not an expert on marketing, but today I’ve seen the Dunedin that I’ve been promised, which is beautiful and kind and cultural and interesting."

It also included him savouring culinary delights such as Patti’s & Cream’s special clam-and-tomato flavoured ice cream, and cheese rolls.

Mr Mulligan, who also moonlights as a food reviewer, preferred the latter.

"I talked about cheese rolls a lot, as you do as an Aucklander who hosts a TV and a radio show.

"You know, we’re always chatting about cheese rolls, but actually I don’t believe that I’ve ever tried one before, so that made me pretty happy."

Mr Mulligan said he would happily host the show in Dunedin again if he had the chance.

"Of course, we’re a national taxpayer-funded radio station, so we can’t be shown to be playing favourites towards Dunedin, but any chance I get, I come down.

"I was invited to host the New Year’s celebrations in the Octagon, and I really enjoyed doing that."