Healthy homes checks coming for student flats

A selection of flats in Dunedin's student area will be visited to check they comply with the Residential Tenancies Act 1986. Photo: ODT Files

University of Otago students may soon find out whether their cold, mouldy flat adheres to new healthy homes requirements.

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has said its tenancy compliance and investigations team would visit a selection of student rentals in Dunedin this week to check they are complying with the Residential Tenancies Act 1986 (the Act).

The visits will identify any breaches of the Act and prompt action by landlords who are found to be not complying with their legal obligations.

Aciting tenancy compliance and investigations team leader Clare Lyons-Montgomery said landlords must provide rental homes that are warm, safe and dry.

“Young people are a priority population for our team, as they can be vulnerable and unaware of their rights because they are new to renting.”

“Landlords have obligations and responsibilities under the Residential Tenancies Act and must provide a rental home that complies with all building, health and safety requirements in additional to tenancy law.

‘‘Landlords have responsibilities throughout the life of each rental, including at the commencement. This includes attending to maintenance and repairs in a timely manner.’’

Ms Montgomery said all rental properties must also comply with the healthy homes standards by July.

Landlords were responsible for ensuring their properties meet the healthy homes standards and continue to do so over time, she said.

“This visit is an opportunity to change the perception that living in a run-down student flat is a ‘rite of passage’ and just part of university life. We want to make it clear to landlords what their responsibilities are and what the consequences of non-compliance are.

“MBIE regularly engages with student associations, including those at the University of Otago. This visit is another opportunity to encourage them to speak with their landlords about issues in their rental homes and then if they cannot resolve issues between themselves they can speak with us.”

Otago University Students Association (OUSA) President Liam White said many Otago students were forced to live in cold, old, and mouldy flats and their landlords must be held to account.

“We're proud to support MBIE’s flat inspections and hope to send a clear message: if you rent a flat, you must meet legal standards or face the consequences,”

He said students often told OUSA that they hesitated to raise issues with landlords or property managers out of fear of jeopardising future references or creating more problems for themselves.

‘‘Even when they do speak up, many face radio silence or endless delays.

“Otago students deserve better. Warm, healthy homes aren’t optional—they’re the legal minimum. We back every move to ensure these standards are enforced, and through OUSA Student Support, we continue to empower students with advice, advocacy, and education across the academic year.’’

If a tenant thinks the property they are renting is not up to standard they should speak to their landlord.

If they are still not satisfied they should put their concerns in writing to the landlord giving them a reasonable time to fix any problems, or issue a 14-day notice to their landlord.

If the landlord still doesn’t fix the issue or satisfy the tenants’ concerns they can make a complaint on the Tenancy Services website or apply to the Tenancy Tribunal to make a decision on the dispute

— APL