Watch: Polytech graduates brave cold for spring ceremony

Nobody told the weather it was a spring graduation.

More than 130 students braved the cold in a parade down George St today for Otago Polytechnic’s spring ceremony at the Dunedin Town Hall.

Among the graduates was Yasomali Sandaruwani who moved to Dunedin from Sri Lanka with her family in May last year, to study towards her master’s degree in fashion design, after working in Sri Lanka’s clothing industry.

Mrs Sandaruwani has been designing a collection of adjustable children’s wear as part of her studies at Otago Polytechnic, and today graduates with a master of design (fashion) degree.