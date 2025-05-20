Steak out: Cops nab supermarket meat thief

Photo: ODT Files

Police have tracked down a man who allegedly threatened to kill a Dunedin security guard over some stolen steaks.

Officers yesterday arrested the 23-year-old at a Belleknowes address over the alleged shoplifting at Roslyn Fresh Choice, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The man had allegedly been stealing cuts of steak from the meat section on Sunday afternoon.

Security stopped him before he could leave and confronted him about the stolen steaks.

He responded by pushing the security guard and threatening to kill him.

Police inquiries found the man had attempted to smuggle the steaks out in his hoodie pocket.

It was unknown whether police were able to recover the steaks, or whether they had already been eaten.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, shoplifting and driving while disqualified.

The man also received two other shoplifting charges from April 7 and March 22, both for stealing alcohol from New World Gardens.

He was bailed and would appear in Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz