Man threatened to kill security over stolen steak: police

A man attempted to steal cuts of steak from Fresh Choice in Roslyn. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Police are working to locate a Dunedin man who threatened to kill a store security guard over his stolen steak.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the man was at Fresh Choice Roslyn at 4.30pm on Sunday when he began stealing cuts of steak from the meat section.

After smuggling the stolen steaks away, he tried to leave the store when security stopped him regarding the stolen meat.

As a result the man pushed past the security guard and threatened to kill him.

‘‘We know who he is, and investigation is ongoing to locate him and speak to him,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

Meanwhile on Saturday at 11.50pm, a wanted 51-year-old man was spotted by officers and arrested in relation to two incidents.

The man had allegedly abused and threatened a man walking down Princes St on May 15, and on May 12, he stole someone’s bike from a residence in Cumberland St.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court on May 22 charged with threats to kill, common assault, and unlawfully taking a bike.

On Friday at 3.15pm, police caught an alleged repeat shoplifter who was walking down State Highway 1 near Milton.

The 34-year-old man was charged with three counts of shoplifting, the first from May 15 when he stole alcohol from New World Mosgiel.

He also stole clothing from Farmers on May 14, and more alcohol from Four Square in Picton on April 30.

The man appeared in Dunedin District Court on Saturday and would appear again at a later date.

