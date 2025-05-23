Driver dead after ute crashes, catches fire in Tapanui

A driver is dead after they crashed into a garage and their vehicle caught fire in Tapanui this afternoon.

The crash, on Station Rd, was reported about 3.30pm, police said in a statement.

The driver, the sole occupant, died at the scene.

The New Zealand Herald reports a neighbour saying he saw a ute smash into the garage and catch fire, and that firefighters could not remove the driver as it was “just too hot”.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman confirmed that by the time two fire appliances arrived at the scene, the car was "well alight".

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, and a fire investigator remained at the scene this evening.

Police said inquiries were continuing and Station Rd remained closed for now.