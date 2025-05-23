Concern for Ashburton teen missing for several days

If you see Payton, call 105 to report her whereabouts. Photo: Police

Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old Canterbury girl who has been missing for almost a week.

Payton was last seen at her home in Allenton, Ashburton, about 5pm on Sunday, May 18.

A police spokesperson said Payton's family were "concerned for her well-being and want to see her return home".

If you have any information about Payton's whereabouts, contact police at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105 and use the reference number 250521/8721.