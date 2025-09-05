Mssing man Aydan not seen for three weeks

Aydan was last seen in Chartwell in the early hours of 17 August. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Police are appealing for sightings of Aydan, who has now not been seen for three weeks.

The 39-year-old was last seen in the Hamilton suburb of Chartwell on Snell Drive in the early hours of Sunday, August 17.

He was believed to be driving his 2016 Grey Mazda ute, registration QYA209.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Carter said he has not been heard from since, and his family are desperate to find out what has happened to him.

"It's not like Aydan to be out of contact this long, and we know they're increasingly worried as time goes by.

"Over the past few weeks, police have followed up numerous leads and worked through any information provided by the public.

"We're grateful to everyone who has shared information so far, but sadly we still have not been able to locate Aydan."

Detective Sergeant Carter said one aspect that is being considered is he may have parked up in a rural or bush area.

Police want to appeal to the wider Waikato/Bay of Plenty region for any sightings of him or his vehicle.

"Maybe you've gone hunting and seen a vehicle parked up and not thought much of it, and then returned another time and it's still there.

"If you have noticed a Grey Mazda ute somewhere across the region and think something might not be quite right, we would like to hear from you." he said.

If you have any information, please contact police via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 250819/5160.