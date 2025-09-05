Two stabbed in fight between driver and window washers

PHOTO: RNZ

A man has been arrested after two others suffered stab wounds in a disagreement between a motorist and people washing car windows in central Manukau on Thursday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Great South Road at about 6:10 pm.

Two men received moderate injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie said a 31-year-old man, who was not believed to be known to the injured men, was arrested.

He was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man is due to appear in Manukau District Court today.