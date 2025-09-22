Hospitality worker shortage sparks calls for easier path to residency

Cafe owners have said it is difficult to secure Kiwis to work long-term in the hospitality industry. Photo: Getty Images

A popular Wellington cafe is calling on the government to provide more pathways to residency for hospitality workers, saying its currently losing them to other sectors.

The Chocolate Fish Cafe owners John and Penny Pennington have written an open letter to Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston saying that they are currently losing workers because they can't get any pathway to residency working in the hospitality industry.

John Pennington said to gain permanent residency currently, hospitality workers needed to be highly qualified, or be paid a rate the industry couldn't afford.

He said as a result some of his staff were going to jobs which could fast track residency instead, such as government work.

Pennington said they relied on foreign workers as very few New Zealanders applied for the roles they had, and could be difficult to recruit.

"Most of them are in it for the short time in between university courses and that sort of thing."

But relying on foreign workers meant they also had workers for a short time and many lacked experience.

"We would rather have permanence."

Pennington said while the government had got the tourism and events industry back on track, hospitality needed help.

"They've got all these great ideas of bringing in tourists and mega-wealthy people and that to spend money in New Zealand, but we don't have anybody to service that hospitality industry."

Earlier this year the government announced it would be investing an additional $35 million to increase international visitor numbers, improve tourism infrastructure and drive economic growth through its new Tourism Growth Roadmap.

Upston said hospitality was included in that roadmap, and the government wanted to see more New Zealanders getting into tourism and hospitality jobs.

She said there was currently a large supply of workers across New Zealand who could move into tourism and hospitality careers.

"Our unemployment rate sits at 5.2% and in Wellington, there are 19,000 people on Jobseeker support, including 6000 aged between 18-24," she said.

"I encourage cafes across Wellington, and New Zealand, to hire those currently looking for work."

Upston said her priority as Minister for Social Development and Employment, was to get people into work.

She confirmed she had received the Penningtons' letter and said she would respond to them shortly.