Jetstar told to stop using faulty baggage scales

Photo: ODT Files

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has directed Jetstar to stop using two baggage scales at Wellington Airport after inspections found they failed to meet legal accuracy requirements.

Following a public complaint in September, Trading Standards, a business unit of MBIE, inspected two portable baggage scales Jetstar used to weigh carry-on luggage in the capital.

Both were found to be non-compliant under the Weights and Measures Act 1987 because they were not level when tested and did not meet their approval conditions.

The scales were rejected, and Jetstar instructed to stop using them until they were re-verified by an accredited person.

The airline told Stuff the inspection identified minor wheel misalignments that caused the scale plates to sit unevenly.

"This affected the stability of the units, not their weighing accuracy, and both scales were immediately removed from service," Jetstar said.

MBIE's national manager trading standards Stephen O'Brien said compliance instructions had been issued to Jetstar. As well, a formal corrective action request has been sent to the verifier involved to investigate the root cause of the issues identified and to put in place steps to prevent their recurrence.

Trading Standards would follow up with both parties to ensure effective resolution of the issues identified and that long term compliance is achieved.

O'Brien said businesses using weighing instruments for trade, including airlines, were responsible for ensuring their equipment was legally verified, level, and accurate. Instruments must be approved for trade use and verified by an accredited person. Regular checks and record-keeping are recommended to demonstrate due diligence.

"Consumers should be confident that the price they pay reflects the correct weight or measure. Investigations and compliance checks are carried out to protect people from being incorrectly charged due to inaccurate weighing."

Airline denies any overcharging

Jetstar told Stuff the scales' misalignment would not have resulted in higher weight readings and any additional baggage fees applied would still be correct.

"Any impact from this misalignment would have resulted in slightly lower weight readings, meaning customers would not have been overcharged and any additional baggage fees applied would still have been correct."

By October 15 this year, Jetstar said every scale it used across New Zealand had completed its scheduled annual inspection, and all were confirmed to be fully compliant.

The airline said it recognised that carry-on baggage was "a pain point for customers" and it was "actively exploring ways to improve the carry-on experience and policy".

O'Brien said with more than 20 million air traveller departures from New Zealand airports in the past year, even small inaccuracies in weighing instruments could have a wide-reaching impact.

Travellers were encouraged to check that baggage scales were level, start at zero and carry a mark of verification.

If a scale appeared inaccurate or unverified, consumers could contact MBIE's Trading Standards team, who investigate complaints and enforce compliance under the Weights and Measures Act 1987.

Trading Standards focuses on education and guidance to help businesses meet their obligations. If compliance was not achieved, enforcement options were available, including infringement offence notices or prosecution for serious or repeated breaches.

Penalties could reach up to $10,000 for individuals and $30,000 for companies.

Across sectors, O'Brien said Trading Standards helped build trust by ensuring accuracy, fairness and transparency in everyday transactions - whether people were flying, shopping, or using services charged by weight or measure.

