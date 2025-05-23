'Pretty windy': More wild weather on way for South

Otago and Southland residents are being urged to batten down the hatches again, as strong winds threaten to pummel the regions.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said northwesterly winds were likely to reach severe gale about Fiordland, Southland, Otago and the Canterbury High Country on Sunday, as a front moved east over the South Island.

She said it was also possible that warning amounts of rain could fall in Fiordland, Westland, and the Otago and Canterbury headwaters near the main divide.

"The signals have been pretty solid over the last few days.

"It is looking pretty wet in the west, and pretty windy over many places.

"The question of how severe the wind will be and how much rain will fall — we'll still need to kind of see those finer details.

"So we'll be having a closer look on Saturday to see if any severe weather warnings need to be issued around that."

She said it would be "very prudent" for people to keep a good eye on the forecast, and be prepared by tying down anything that could get picked up by the wind.

"And I think if people are driving on any of the roads in those windy conditions, that might be something to be aware of — especially in high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

