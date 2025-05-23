PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Otago Regional Council senior investigator Richard Lord monitors an oil skimmer during an oil spill exercise in the upper Otago Harbour, in Dunedin, yesterday.

ORC deputy harbourmaster Pete Dryden led the simulation, which involved using containment equipment and council staff working alongside Port Otago staff and Oil Transfer Site holders.

For the purposes of the exercise, Port Otago’s dredge New Era was used as a source of a fictitious oil spill.

About 30 staff from the different organisations were involved in the training exercise, Mr Dryden said.