Mothers criticise lack of support for families

Three single mums in Dunedin have slammed the Budget for failing their families.

Athena MacMillan, who has a 13-year-old son and is an assessment administrator at the Otago Medical School, said a few things in the Budget sounded "good on the surface", but provided "nowhere near" what was needed.

Extra money that some families would get due to benefit changes — including raising the Working for Families abatement threshold — "wouldn’t even buy a block of butter", she said.

Many families earning under $100,000 a year can expect an extra $14 a fortnight due to the raise.

Government changes announced to pay equity cases — making them more difficult and saving billions — was taking far more from women, children and the broader community, she said.

"Women are not asking for a wishy-washy form of equality. They are asking for dollars and cents in recognition of their labour."

Kirby, of South Dunedin — who has five children aged from 6 to 22 — said she had to work evenings three nights a week to try to make ends meet.

The cost of food had sky-rocketed, she said.

"I used to budget $150 a week and get everything I needed but now there is no way I have enough for my growing children."

Paying for shoes was hard and holidays or outings were impossible, she said.

Athena MacMillan. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Any small gain in benefits in the Budget was eaten up immediately in grocery and electricity bills.

She took care to turn her heat pump off at night, but her electricity bill had risen $30 a week and she was "scared" it would rise further as winter began.

Hayley, who has an 11-year-old daughter and cannot work due to serious health issues, said she welcomed a new rule that meant she did not have to visit her GP so frequently to get a repeat prescription for her epilepsy.

"It was really frustrating to have to keep going back. Epilepsy is for life, it doesn’t go away."

Hayley — who is living with a friend after her six-month private rental came to an end — called on the government to do much more to support single homeless people "rather than putting them to one side".

The budget increased the minimum that homeowners must contribute to their weekly housing costs — from 30% to 40% — in order to receive the accommodation supplement.

The women’s views were supported by New Zealand Council of Christian Social Services chief executive Alicia Sudden.

"There is not enough in the budget to tackle cost-of-living pressures and it is not moving the dial at all on child poverty."

Labour MP Ingrid Leary said she was "devastated" at the Budget, particularly for women and young people, and it was a "sad day" for the region given its needs.

