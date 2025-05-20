Protesters want lower age for free bowel cancer screening

Photo: RNZ

A woman living with stage four bowel cancer says the cost of her 30 rounds of chemotherapy dwarfs the expense of an early intervention.

Dozens of protesters were at Parliament today, calling for a lowering of the age of eligibility for free bowel screening tests to 45.

Jackie Robertson said it was time for the government to make a commitment to saving lives, with the rate of bowel cancer amongst New Zealanders growing.

In March this year, the government announced plans to lower the age for free bowel cancer screening for all New Zealanders by "redirecting" money previously set aside to lower the age for Māori and Pacific people.

Last year, it announced the end of a pilot programme that allowed Māori and Pacific people to access bowel cancer screening starting at age 50.

Brown said the age of eligibility for free bowel screening would progressively drop from 60 to 58 at a cost of $36 million over four years.