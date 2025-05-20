Protesters want lower age for free bowel cancer screening

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dozens of protesters were at Parliament today, calling for a lowering of the age of eligibility for free bowel screening tests to 45.
Jackie Robertson said it was time for the government to make a commitment to saving lives, with the rate of bowel cancer amongst New Zealanders growing.
RNZ has approached Health Minister Simeon Brown and Health New Zealand for comment.
Last year, it announced the end of a pilot programme that allowed Māori and Pacific people to access bowel cancer screening starting at age 50.
Brown said the age of eligibility for free bowel screening would progressively drop from 60 to 58 at a cost of $36 million over four years.