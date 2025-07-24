Murder charge after woman found dead in Christchurch

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to Lamorna Rd in the suburb of Parklands at 7.50pm yesterday after reports a woman had sustained critical injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said the woman was unresponsive when emergency services arrived and was unable to be revived.

The man was taken into police custody a short time later and has been charged with murder.

He was to appear in the Christchurch District Court this morning.

"Police are working to support the victim’s family and at this early stage we will not be releasing further details regarding the victim," Det Snr Sgt Simmonds said.

"We also know that this will have been an incredibly distressing incident for Lamorna Road residents and the wider Parklands community.

"Police will have a continued presence in Lamorna Road today, as we complete a scene examination and undertake further enquiries."