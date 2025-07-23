Machete threat by teens alleged during failed robbery

Two Northland teens have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and threatening shoppers with a machete during a failed robbery.

Senior Sergeant Mark Barratt, of Mid-North police, said the offenders targeted a service station on Moerewa's main street just before 7pm on Tuesday.

The youths were wearing ski masks and one was brandishing a machete.

Barratt said staff and a customer were threatened before the pair took cigarettes and left in two stolen vehicles.

Police found the cars dumped a short time later in Kaikohe and located two youths at a nearby house.

Officers also found a bag containing the stolen cigarettes.

Barratt said a 13 and 14-year-old appeared in the Kaikohe Youth Court on Wednesday charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

They were due back in court on July 31.

"In this instance no one has sustained injuries as a result of the brazen offending," Barratt said.

"This was good work by our staff in locating these two in a timely matter ... we will continue to hold to account those who think this type of offending is acceptable."