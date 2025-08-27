BSA rejects complaint about swearing on RNZ programme

David Seymour and Dame Jacinda Ardern. Photo: RNZ

The Broadcasting Standards Authority has not upheld a complaint about low-level swearing on RNZ's Afternoons programme.

When Dame Jacinda Ardern spoke to Jesse Mulligan in June this year about her memoir, they discussed a controversial incident at Parliament in which she could be heard calling ACT MP David Seymour "an arrogant prick" in the House.

Dame Jacinda said she had apologised to Seymour "and meant it".

James Allardyce complained that using the word 'prick' on national public radio was unacceptable and a breach of several broadcasting standards.

The BSA found that, in the context - referencing a newsworthy historic political moment - the word 'prick' did no harm.

The Authority agreed with RNZ that 'prick' is a relatively low-level insult and would not have caused widespread offence or distress to the audience.

The full decision can be found here.