One dead and child in hospital after house fire

Fatal fire on Oranga St in New Plymouth. Photo: ROBIN MARTIN / RNZ

One person has died in a house fire overnight in New Plymouth.

Emergency services were called to the single-storey house on Oranga Street just before 11pm on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Belinda Beets said an adult was found dead in the blaze, while a child was in hospital with burns to their hands.

It was initially reported as a bedroom fire, however, firefighters found it "well-involved" upon arrival.

Beets earlier said it was unclear whether everyone had escaped the fire because "people kept going back into the house, so we weren't sure if everyone was out or not".

That prompted an immediate response from police and ambulance, she said.

Three fire trucks and two operational support vehicles were on site at the peak of the fire.

Firefighters left at 3.30am and the site was in the hands of police.

Police and FENZ would return on Thursday morning to carry out a scene examination.