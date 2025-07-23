Outrage after Givealittle shuts down Gaza fundraising page

Palestinian children gather to receive food from a charity kitchen in Gaza City. Photo: Reuters

New Zealand donors are fighting Givealittle for refunds after their page was shut down over concerns around money laundering in Gaza.

More than $3500 is locked in one Givealittle fund, which is destined for what organisers say is a friend to buy formula for babies, after the donation company changed its policy on Gaza.

Givealittle has recently updated its policy in response to "operational risks" associated with transferring funds to individuals in Gaza, a spokesperson told Midday Report.

As a result, four pages have been closed.

One of those pages was a fundraiser set up by Ciara's friend in the United Kingdom to raise money to buy baby formula for families in need in Gaza.

Ciara, who wishes to keep her last name anonymous, told Midday Report that when the page was set up, Givealittle said it would be moderated in three days but in the meantime, they could start fundraising.

"We just got straight into it and within about six days we had about $3500 fundraised," Ciara said.

Givealittle then asked for verification of their contact in Gaza who was getting the formula and distributing it to families. Ciara said they provided Givealittle with their contact's bank account details, written permission for them to fundraise on their contact's behalf and their passport.

On July 17, Givealittle emailed to say the page did not meet its requirements and would not be going ahead.

"They have said that, in high-risk areas such as Gaza, they don't believe there is evidence of where their funds are going and that they would like [funds] to go through a registered charity instead," Ciara said.

"They are leaning on some very tight New Zealand laws on anti-money laundering and countering terrorism regime, which are extremely tight and basically give us no wiggle room.

"The thing that really got us was that they changed their policy on donating to individuals in Gaza while our page was receiving funds."

Givealittle told Ciara in an email, which Midday Report has seen, that as a regulated platform under New Zealand's Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime, they "have a duty to go beyond minimum requirements when we assess risk".

The platform was worried the funds could be used by someone linked to Hamas, which New Zealand has listed as terrorist entity.

"While we acknowledge the identity information you have provided for [their contact in Gaza] we note that your relationship with him only began in May of this year and has developed entirely online," the Givealittle email read.

"In this context, we are unable to verify the end use of funds with the confidence required under our obligations. The risk of misuse - even where intentions are good - is high, and in such cases, we must err on the side of caution."

Now the page has $3573 on hold that the organisers and donors can't access.

"We have got many donors waiting, who require explanation on where their money is going," Ciara said. "Furthermore, we've got children, babies and families who are starving in Gaza."

She is still waiting on a response from Givealittle to explain what is happening with the funds.

"We have just been absolutely beside ourselves. The devastation that's happening is unfathomable," Ciara said.

"Here is a way for us to provide some kind of help. Yes, it might just be a drop in the ocean, but it is a tin of formula for a starving baby to get them through that next day. I just think it is absolutely outrageous. It's unforgivable and it's unacceptable."

Givealittle said in a statement to Midday Report the decision to update its policy was not taken lightly.

"The banking and financial infrastructure in Gaza is now so unstable that we can no longer, with certainty, verify the identity of individual beneficiaries or ensure that funds can be delivered safely and transparently," a spokesperson said.

This policy applies to only to individual fundraising in Gaza.

"Givealittle continues to support pages linked to registered New Zealand charities operating in the region, where funds can be safely distributed through trusted channels. We encourage donors who wish to help to continue giving through these organisations," the spokesperson said.

"We appreciate the compassion of those who have created and supported these pages and are committed to ensuring that generosity continues to have an impact."

Any payments already due to verified individuals will still be honoured.

It comes after Midday Report reported PayPal was withholding funds donated by New Zealanders for families in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Paypal confirmed that account had been re-opened.