NZ joins call for full resumption of aid to Gaza

Desperate Palestinians wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters

New Zealand has joined 22 other countries and the European Union in calling for Israel to allow a full resumption of aid into war-torn Gaza immediately.

The partners say Israel must enable the United Nations and humanitarian organisations to work independently and impartially "to save lives, reduce suffering, and maintain dignity."

Israel has blocked the entry of medical, food and fuel supplies into Gaza since the start of March to try to pressure Hamas into freeing the hostages the Palestinian militant group took on October 7 in 2023, when it attacked Israeli communities.

The Israeli military announced the start of a new operation on Friday, and yesterday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would take control of the whole of Gaza, Reuter reports.

Netanyahu said Israel would defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved, reiterating Israel's conditions to end the war which include the release of the remaining hostages and the demilitarization of the Gaza strip.

Today's joint statement said food, medicines and essential supplies were exhausted and the population faced starvation.

Israel recently proposed private companies take over handing out aid in Gaza's south, a solution backed by the United States but criticised by the United Nations. Israel claimed aid was being stolen by Hamas, which Hamas has denied.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said today New Zealand wanted the conflict finished "a long, long time ago" and the situation was getting worse.

"We believe the excuse that Israel's got has long since evaporated away, given the suffering that's going on. Many countries share our view - that's why overnight we put out the statement."

The joint statement said Gaza's people must receive the aid they desperately needed.

"As humanitarian donors, we have two straightforward messages for the government of Israel - allow a full resumption of aid into Gaza immediately, and enable the UN and humanitarian organisations to work independently and impartially to save lives, reduce suffering and maintain dignity."

The statement acknowledged a "limited restart" of aid, but said the UN and humanitarian partners did not support Israel's proposed new model for delivering aid into Gaza.

"The UN has raised concerns that the proposed model cannot deliver aid effectively, at the speed and scale required. It places beneficiaries and aid workers at risk, undermines the role and independence of the UN and our trusted partners, and links humanitarian aid to political and military objectives."

The statement also called for an immediate return to a ceasefire, and work towards the implementation of a two-state solution. The partners reiterated a call for Hamas to immediately release all remaining hostages and allow humanitarian assistance to be distributed "without interference".

The statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

It was also signed by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management and the EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean.

Hamas welcomed the joint statement describing the stance as "an important step" in the right direction toward restoring the principles of international law.

Israel's ground and air war has devastated Gaza, displacing nearly all its residents and killing more than 53,000 people, many of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities.

The war began with the October 2023 Hamas-led attack in which the militants killed about 1200 people, mostly civilians, and seized 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

- additional reporting by Reuters