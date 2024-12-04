Hopes higher cattle prices here to stay

Vendors Marion and Colin Corbett watch the Balclutha cattle sale last week. PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Steadier pasture growth and beef prices gave buyers confidence to bid up at the Balclutha cattle sale, a stock agent says.

Rural Livestock agent Rob Fowler said there was a full clearance of the nearly 600 on offer.

Highlights included a pen of seven Simmental cross yearling steers from Todd Perkins selling for $1530 per head or $3.91 per kg.

Vickers Farm sold 10 Charolais yearling steers for $1220 per head or $4.11 per kg.

Demand for cattle was spurred by recent warmth growing pasture and favourable beef schedule prices.

"There are good indications that these higher prices are here to stay for a while," Mr Fowler said.

About 60 people were on the saleyard benches including vendors Marion and Colin Corbett, of Clinton.

The couple sold three lots of Murray Grey cross cattle— four steers for $950 per head, five heifers for $970 per head and one bull for $1150.

David Copeland moves a mob of 22 Simmental cross steers, owned by vendor Ian Sinclair, of Cannibal Bay, which sold for $1200 per head.

Mrs Corbett said the season on their 76ha property had been tough.

"We need some sunshine but we haven’t been as wet as a lot of places further south. I’ve heard some horror stories down there."

Mrs Corbett said the bigger steers had been on winter crop.

"They did all right. We used up all our baleage and we usually keep some in reserve."

Mr Corbett said the colder weather had delayed pasture growth and it had been a trying season.

When asked what the ideal summer weather would be for their operation, Mrs Corbett replied: "The odd shower in the evening and some nice warm days."

Mr Corbett got more specific.

"We need half an inch of rain every week and not too much wind."

