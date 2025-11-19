Meal a showcase for NZ red meat in China

Chef Ben Bayly serves New Zealand red meat at a function in Shanghai. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Meat Industry Association of New Zealand (MIA) has launched the first in-market activation of the refreshed Taste Pure Nature country-of-origin brand with an exclusive pop-up restaurant experience in Shanghai designed to showcase the premium quality of New Zealand beef and lamb.

Hosted by acclaimed New Zealand chef Ben Bayly, the event earlier this month brought together 82 guests, including representatives from New Zealand’s red meat processing and exporting companies, business partners, government officials and key industry stakeholders.

Guests experienced a six-course menu celebrating the diversity, taste and provenance of New Zealand beef and lamb, featuring dishes such as braised Lumina lamb shoulder with Tatua cheese, Silver Fern Farms tenderloin tartare and innovative desserts crafted with New Zealand ingredients.

"This evening was about celebrating New Zealand beef and lamb and giving our partners and consumers a chance to experience Taste Pure Nature," MIA chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said.

"This is the first activation under the refreshed Taste Pure Nature brand, and it was a great opportunity to demonstrate the care, skill and quality that goes into every cut of New Zealand red meat.

"Taste Pure Nature is ... a promise of naturally raised, hormone-free, grass-fed red meat, produced with care in one of the world’s most pristine environments. This campaign tells the story of the land, the people behind it and the values we stand for."

China was one of New Zealand’s most important markets and the country’s second largest for beef and lamb, she said.

"We know Chinese consumers care about quality, health and trust. Taste Pure Nature speaks to all of these, delivering not just great beef and lamb, but a compelling story from our farms to the table.

"This Shanghai activation is the first step in a series of initiatives designed to engage the market directly and meaningfully," she said.

The campaign is designed to raise awareness and drive preference for New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb in China, an important market worth $2.6 billion a year. — Allied Media