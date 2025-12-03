Full steam ahead for National Lamb Day

National Lamb Day is back for 2026, and the celebrations are set to be bigger than ever.

Ag Proud and Beef + Lamb New Zealand will lead the campaign, raising a chop to New Zealand food, and the people who make it possible.

National Lamb Day committee chairman Jon Pemberton said the team was excited to build on last year’s success.

"It’s fantastic to have both Rabobank and FMG back on board as we build momentum for 2026. Their support helps us celebrate our farmers, producers and rural communities in a way that truly reflects the pride behind New Zealand lamb."

A major focal point for the 2026 campaign will be happening at Southern Field Days in Waimumu. On Friday, February 13, National Lamb Day will be celebrated with national radio broadcasts, barbecues, and activities designed to bring Kiwis together ahead of the official day on February 15.

Rabobank is proud to be returning as a principal partner.

"National Lamb Day is an important reminder of the dedication behind New Zealand’s world-class food production, and we’re pleased to continue our support in 2026," chief executive Todd Charteris said.

FMG is also delighted to rejoin the campaign. "Backing National Lamb Day aligns strongly with our commitment to rural communities, and we’re looking forward to another great year of celebrating Kiwi farmers,", said chief marketing officer Pete Frizzell said.

After strong engagement this year, the "register your barbecue" promotion will return, encouraging Kiwis to host a National Lamb Day gathering. See nationallambday.co.nz.

The Dining Guide will also return, highlighting restaurants across the country serving stand-out lamb dishes.

National Lamb Day marks the anniversary of the first frozen lamb shipment in 1882 — prepared at Totara Estate, just south of Oamaru, and sailing from Port Chalmers. — Beef + Lamb New Zealand and Ag Proud