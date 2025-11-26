New SI head joins board

Sean Molloy. Photo: supplied

Sheffield pig farmer Sean Molloy is the new South Island director on the New Zealand Pork Industry Board.

Mr Molloy and his brother Colin run the family pig farm, Offaly, on a 17ha block which has about 4000 pigs, including piglets.

In 1974, their parents began an outdoors pig farm and moved to Sheffield in 1980, raising pigs indoors.

The operation is combined with 130ha converted to centre pivot irrigation for growing about 60ha of feed barley for the pigs and grazing dairy cross cattle.

A few years ago, Mr Molloy was vocal about the government’s draft welfare codes and the cost and unworkable difficulties of retrofitting the indoor farrowing, weaning and grower sheds and putting up new buildings.

NZPork chairman Paul Bucknell said he would be a valuable addition to the board as the producer representative for NZPork’s region three, covering the South Island.

"Sean’s family have been farming pigs for more than 40 years. He is a strong advocate for the industry and passionate about pig welfare, sustainable farming systems and advancements in technology. We are looking forward to the insights, skills and knowledge he will bring to the board table."

Barley is grown as feed for the 400 breeding sows and young pigs. Effluent from the stock is treated and used as fertiliser on their irrigated land.

Mr Molloy replaces Nigel Young, who has stepped down as a director, for a term ending in mid-2028.

tim.cronshaw@alliedmedia.co.nz