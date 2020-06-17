Positive results at bull sales

There has been a stampede on bull sales in North Canterbury this month.

With Covid-19 restrictions relaxing in recent weeks, farmers have taken the opportunity to venture out to on-farm bull sales around the region.

Culverden farmers Sam and Viki Holland reported a strong sale at their Hemingford stud last week, selling 41 out of 42 bulls for an average of $8340.

Two Charolais bulls, Hemingford Auahi and Hemingford Tawa Ridge, both topped the sale at $16,000 each.

Chris and Amanda Jeffries held a successful on-farm sale at Domett near Cheviot earlier this month, selling 18 bulls from their Riverlands J Angus stud and 13 out of 14 bulls from their Grassmere Herefords stud.

"We were very pleased with the result. It was still at Alert Level 2, so had to limit it and get people registered for contact tracing, but it turned out well."

The best result was $20,000 for an Angus bull sold to Turihaua Angus stud in Gisborne.

The Angus bulls sold for an average $8400, while the Herefords went for an average $8690.

Four North Canterbury studs, Beechwood, Richon, Woodburn and Lees Valley, joined forces for a bull sale at Amberley on Thursday, June 4, with Beechwood topping the sale with a Hereford bull sold for $20,000 to Glenbrae stud.

Stud owners Rob and Mary Ann Burrows said the day went well despite the Level 2 restrictions. The couple sold 15 of their 18 bulls, for an average of $8400.

The Burrows family has also announced it will match a pledge by Banks Peninsula farmers Brent and Anna Fisher to back the Canterbury A&P Association, following the cancellation of the New Zealand Agricultural Show in November.

The Fishers have pledged to donate the proceeds of their bull, lot 36, at their Silverstream stud on-farm sale on July 10.

Grampians Angus stud, of Culverden, held its annual on-farm bull sale on Friday, selling all 33 bulls for an average price of $11,080.

The day’s top price was $20,000 for a bull sold to Hallmark Angus.