Students selected for scholarships

Southland student George Heenan anticipates a bright future working in the red meat sector.

Mr Heenan (21), of Invercargill, is one of five young New Zealanders who are considering a career in the red meat processing and exporting sector and were selected for Meat Industry Association scholarships for the 2023 academic year.

Every year, the association awards a number of undergraduate students $5000 per year, and post-graduate students, $10,000 per year.

Mr Heenan was confident the red meat sector had great career opportunities.

"There will always be a place for New Zealand red meat — it’s a premium product — and while there will be a rise in alternative proteins, there will always be a high-end market for our produce."

He was in his third and final year studying a bachelor of commerce, majoring in agriculture.

The short-term career goal was to work in the office for a meat company, such as Silver Fern Farms or Alliance, possibly as a livestock representative or in its finance or sustainability department.

"I’m keeping my options open."

Despite not being raised on a farm, he was drawn to working in the agricultural sector.

"I worked on Nadia Lim’s farm for a year and I’ve been fencing for the last couple of breaks."

A long-term dream was to one day own a sheep and beef farm.

The four other 2023 recipients are:

- Hayden Corbett, of Auckland, studying at the University of Otago, in Dunedin.

- Cameron Walker, of Dannevirke, studying at Lincoln University.

- Stephanie Leamy, of Palmerston North, studying at Massey University while working for Affco in Manawatu.

- Holly Gray, of the Wairarapa, studying at Massey University, who joins the programme on a joint PhD scholarship funded by the association and New Zealand Food Safety Science & Research Centre.

Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said the scholarship programme was established in 2018 and had evolved over time to now include a mentoring programme and annual meeting in Wellington.

Fifty students had been supported by the programme and 16 students were enrolled at present.

Of those who had finished their studies and graduated from the programme, more than half were working in the industry, either within meat companies or in related agricultural roles.

"The red meat processing sector offers a vast array of jobs, ranging from processing, engineering, trades, sales and marketing or human resources, to distribution, animal welfare and many scientific and environmental roles," she said.

"There are entry level jobs for those without any formal qualifications or experience, as well as for those who have undertaken training or tertiary study. Internships and graduate roles are also available. There are also strong career pathways, enabling staff to progress over time from entry level to more senior and management roles.

"As New Zealand’s largest manufacturing sector and a massive regional employer, our industry is also an economic powerhouse."

