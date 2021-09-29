Teaching tailing

PHOTO: WAITAKI BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL

Docking lambs on Fraser Farm at Waitaki Boys’ High School in Oamaru last week are farm manager Dave Ruddenklau and pupils (from left) Tamatoa Chapman, Liam Mavor and Eli Johnson (all 16).

The flock was docked in accordance with new Government rules, which came into force in May.

Under the Ministry for Primary Industries regulations, which are aimed at improving sheep welfare, a sheep’s tail cannot be docked shorter than the distal end of the caudal fold.

