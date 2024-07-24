Venison project

A new project is aiming to make New Zealand venison a premium choice in the North American market.

Deer Industry New Zealand interim chief executive Rhys Griffiths said DINZ launched its North American Retail Accelerator project earlier this month.

The Ministry for Primary Industries approved DINZ’s funding application under the Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures programme. Under the agreement, the ministry would contribute a third of the $4.9 million investment. The rest would be contributed by DINZ and venison exporters Alliance Group, Silver Fern Farms, First Light Foods, Duncan and Mountain River Venison.

By lifting demand for New Zealand venison, the project was forecast to deliver an initial return of $20 million, a 4:1 return on investment.