Rodeo turns it on for crowd

Jeremy Dillon, of Milton, rides towards a tied second place in the Lawrence Rodeo saddle bronc finals on Saturday. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Spectators thrilled to a celebration of courage, skill and raw adrenaline at the Lawrence Rodeo on Saturday.

More than 200 competitors of all ages put on a heart-stopping display of riding and stock-handling skills for an enthusiastic crowd of about a thousand, packing the slope in bright sunshine at the town’s rodeo ground.

Local and Otago contenders put in a good showing on the day.

Rex Church, of Kaitangata, came first in bareback, and took a fourth in steer wrestling.

Former national saddle bronc champion Jeremy Dillon, of Milton, was also in good form, taking a second-equal in his favoured event, behind Alexandra rider Ross Dowling.

Leading the charge for the region’s women was Megan Staples, also of Alexandra, who came second in a tightly contested barrel racing competition.

Lawrence Rodeo president Steve Whitehead said he was delighted with the turnout.

"It’s gone really well today, with numbers picking up again after Covid.

"That’s also been helped by the introduction of the breakaway roping event, which is an event that’s accessible to most riders, although the wind has made things a wee bit challenging for our competitors today."

Overnight rain and an early downpour had led to a few frowns, before the sun came out to play ball, he said.

"We’ve put a lot of work into the surface this year, so any damp has drained away pretty well, and it’s a nice soft fall for our riders."

The large number of young and new entrants was "heartening" for rodeo generally.

"Events like this are the life blood of rural towns, bringing the crowds in to support local businesses, and bringing people together for a great social day out.

"The rodeo is a showcase for Lawrence, and we think we’ve put together an event that appeals to the whole family, with the free water slide and rides, great food and fantastic all-day entertainment in the ring.

"It’s something we’re pretty passionate about."