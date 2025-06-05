Body found in Canterbury river

PHOTO: RNZ

Police have found a body in a Canterbury river this afternoon.

The body was found in Boyle River, Hurunui, police confirmed in a statement.

Police were notified at about 3.15pm that a helicopter assisting with a search in the area had located a body.

Police said it was believed the man was swept into the river earlier this afternoon.

The formal identification process had yet to be completed.

- APL