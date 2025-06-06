New life for British youths

Young British men gather with New Zealand high commissioner Sir James Allen (centre) at Waterloo Station, London before their emigration to New Zealand. — Otago Witness, 2.6.1925

Some 320 assisted settlers are travelling to New Zealand by the SS Corinthic.Sir James Allen was among those who saw them off at Waterloo Station. Thirty boys selected under the terms of the Sheepowners’ Fund, fifty boys under the auspices of the Salvation Army, and thirty-six domestic servants are included in the number. The High Commissioner spoke to a good many of the boy settlers and wished them every success

in their new home. Numbers of high officials of the Salvation Army were on the platform to give an official farewell to their section of the young travellers. Before the train left the platform there were many hearty cheers.

Greyhounds chase live hares

The June meeting of the Dunedin Coursing Club was commenced at Forbury Park yesterday afternoon, the coursing being witnessed by a fair number of those interested in the sport. The plumton was in good order, and the hares ran well. Very few kills were recorded; the game, in almost all cases, being given plenty of grace before the dogs were slipped. Among the dogs competing were several from Canterbury and Southland.

The judge was Mr R. Prebble, Mr J. Ronald acting as slipper. Two rounds of the Boyle Memorial Stake were run off.

Relief funds strong to save

The executive of the Shipwreck Relief Society of New Zealand, in its annual report, state that the past year was free from any shipping disaster involving loss of life. During the year the sum of £20 1 shilling was expended in relief for the crew of the launch Sunlight, and £230 in relief to the crew of the steamer Ngahere, wrecked at Greymouth. To the Union Steam Ship Co the executive is again deeply indebted for its handsome

contribution to the funds during the year, the sum of £206 11s 4d having been received from entertainments hold on board the company’s steamers.

The causes of crime

Is it possible to find any root cause of crime that can be dealt with practically? The investigation undertaken by Professor W.S. Athearn, Dean of the Boston University School of Religious Education and Social Service concluded that the cause of crime is the failure of society to teach virtue, and that the crime wave will last until society builds a system of moral and religious schools to match the public schools of the land. The implied suggestion

is that the churches have too long devoted almost all their resources to preaching to the mature, and that the time has come when they must accept as their primary work the teaching of the young. Obviously the more they can agree to work in unison the more effective will their work be. A survey of the facts of juvenile crime and of the provision of moral teaching in the dominion would provide a fitting basis for drawing attention to the urgency

of the problem and to the need of some whole-hearted effort to abolish the spiritual illiteracy of the child which, according to Dr Athearn, is at the basis of all crime and moral delinquency. — editorial — ODT, 6.6.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden