Social workers salute colleague

Social workers of Dunedin (back row) Miss Inglis, Rev G.E. Moreton, Sister Nora, Rev S.F.N. Waymouth, Ensign Coombs; (front row) Rev V.G. Bryan King, Mrs Jackson, Mayor of Dunedin Mr H.L. Tapley, Mrs Gorrie and Mr F.G. Cumming. — Otago Witness, 29.9.1925

Rev S.F.N. Waymouth, the newly-appointed vicar of St Mark’s Church, Balclutha, will take up his duties on July 1. At a farewell gathering yesterday, Mrs Jackson, on behalf of the social workers of the city, presented the Rev Waymouth, one of their number, with a handsome torch, and in doing so referred to his many good qualities which had endeared him to his fellow-workers. The Mayor (Mr H.D. Tapley) said that Dunedin

would be the poorer as the result of Mr Waymouth’s departure for Balclutha, where he would assume duties as parish priest. Mr Waymouth made a suitable response, and thanked his fellow-workers for their kindness.

Nautical words

A battered and weather-worn coal hulk was being warped from one wharf to another at Dunedin the other day. She was the shell of a sailing ship of earlier days, and a well-known sea captain stood on the poop directing the linesmen. An acquaintance drifted along, and could not resist the temptation of good-natured banter. The big man on the hulk’s poop appeared to be in his element, and a broad smile spread over his face

when he caught sight of the fellow on the wharf. "Like the old days, eh, captain?" was the greeting from the longshoreman. The captain’s face was wreathed in smiles at this salutation. "Take in the slack of the port bow line, and ease away the after springs," called the man from the wharf. Like a flash the captain whirled, and his face was ominously clouded when he shouted back over the smooth waters: "You go to — !" The

man on the wharf lost no time in drifting.

What hospitals are for

At the meeting of the Otago Hospital Board on Thursday night the Medical Superintendent (Dr A. R. Falconer) said "A hospital in its broader aspect has four primary functions: (1) The care of the sick, (2) the teaching of disease, (3) the study of disease, and (4) the prevention of disease. Only in so far as a hospital undertakes this fourfold responsibility is it functioning in a real sense as a community organisation loading to higher

ideals of health administration and to a greater development of the science of combating disease and contributing more to the welfare of the community in which it is located."

Not right on time

To the editor: Sir, A probable error occurs in your to-day’s issue. The Mr John Gordon referred to by you as the evident chief engineer of the Algarsson Expedition was in Colombia, South America, a month ago, and with no intentions of leaving. Five weeks’ travelling is required to reach London from the portion of Colombia where he then was, so that he is probably not the Mr Gordon, of Dunedin, referred to in the cablegram.

— I am, etc, R. Gordon (his brother), Moa Flat, June 24.

Sitting on a gold mine

While digging on his property at the upper end of Beach street, Waikouaiti, recently, a resident dug up a small purse containing a gold ring. It is interesting to recall that 50 years ago, while digging on the same spot, a former resident dug up a gold ring, 15 sovereigns, and over £2 worth of silver, including five-shilling pieces, fourpenny pieces, shillings, and sixpences. Apparently the ring was buried at the same time as the

money.

— ODT, 27.6.1925.

Compiled by Peter Dowden