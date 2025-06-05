Need for speed gets man busted for weed

Photo: Getty Images

A man speeding through Mornington was found with a haul of cannabis in the boot of his car when pulled over, police say.

Dunedin police spotted the vehicle speeding along Mornington Rd yesterday afternoon and signalled for the driver to stop, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

When officers spoke to the driver, a 56-year-old man, they noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

When officers searched the car there was allegedly 585g of cannabis in the boot, Sgt Lee said.

The man then failed a compulsory impairment test and a blood sample was taken.

‘‘He was arrested and is being held in police custody to appear in court today on a charge of possession of cannabis for supply,’’ Sgt Lee said.

It was not the only cannabis bust involving a vehicle in Dunedin yesterday.

About 20 minutes earlier, a vehicle was spotted going 126kmh in a 100kmh zone while driving along State Highway One near the Southern Motorway.

The 27-year-old was stopped by police, who noticed the smell of cannabis wafting from his car.

Police found a bong and 5g of cannabis.

Later at 12.35am, police stopped a vehicle in Brighton Rd after checks on the vehicle showed it had an expired registration and warrant of fitness.

The teenage driver admitted smoking cannabis in the vehicle earlier, Sgt Lee said.

Officers located 4g of cannabis and a homemade bong.

Youth Aid would follow up with the teenager.

All bongs were disposed of by police, Sgt Lee said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz