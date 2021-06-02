Bids come from near and far

PGG Wrightson national dairy sales manager Jamie Cunninghame, Andrew Reyland (PGGW), auctioneer Brian Leslie, purchaser Robert Bruin, of Southland, and Nathan and Amanda Bayne and their daughters Brooke, Sophia and Lilly-Grace stand with the top-priced heifer at the Busybrook sale. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Busybrook Holsteins’ recent "platinum edition" sale in North Otago had a turnover of $863,000.

It was described by PGG Wrightson national dairy sales manager Jamie Cunninghame as an "exceptional day", combining an enthusiastic turnout on farm and online buyer interest from around the world.

It was run as a hybrid auction and was livestreamed. Bids were taken on-farm at Nathan and Amanda Bayne’s property, near Duntroon, as well as online via the Bidr livestock trading platform.

The sale featured mixed-age cows, heifers, calves and the buyer’s pick of unborn progeny.

All 85 lots sold at an average of more than $10,000. The top price of $38,000 for lot 14, a high breeding worth heifer.

Successful online purchasers ranged from South Auckland to Southland while, in a first for Bidr, registered buyers logged into a New Zealand sale from Australia. Phone bids were also taken from the United States.

The sale underlined the strong year dairy farmers were having. Surplus stock was in good supply, demand for good dairy genetics was rising and confidence was "once again heading upwards", Mr Cunninghame said.