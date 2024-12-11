Staff members celebrate 75 years of research

People visit a feed intake facility at reunion near Mosgiel. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Research at Invermay Agricultural Centre for the past 25 years was the focus of a reunion near Mosgiel, an organiser says.

AgResearch scientist and reunion organising committee chairman John McEwan, of Mosgiel, said about 130 former and current staff members celebrated 75 years of research at the Invermay Agricultural Centre near Mosgiel last month.

As a book of the first 50 years of Invermay had been published, the reunion focused on the impact the work of the past 25 years had on the agricultural industry.

Former AgResearch Invermay staff member Ian Scott points out a detail about a computed tomography scanner on a 75th anniversary reunion at Invermay Agricultural Centre. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The reunion included a tour of work under way the Invermay campus, ranging from measuring the methane output of sheep to benchmarking rams in the Central Progeny Test, Mr McEwan said.

Tour stops on the 530ha campus included a meat laboratory, a feed intake facility and a computed tomography scanner, which was originally used to improve the genetic gain of the meat yield of sheep and deer.

The biggest change at Invermay in the past 25 years was the use of genomic selection, a scientific method using DNA information to predict the breeding value of an offspring by relating their traits to their genetic marker scores.

Planting a black beech tree to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Invermay Agricultural Centre last month are (from left) former scientist Peter Johnstone, AgResearch chief executive Sue Bidrose, Hilary Allison, the widow of former regional director Jock Allison and former scientists Ken Drew and Peter Fennessy. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"It is being used for meat quality, methane emissions and traits like lamb survival."

A biocontrol success story from Invermay was when clover root weevil was discovered in New Zealand pastures, a parasitic wasp was introduced as a way to control the pest.

The biocontrol saved clover and a need for farmers to apply nitrogen.

People at the reunion inspect a portable accumulation chamber trailer. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"The value of that is huge."

Other success stories include creating a vaccine to control parasites in deer and researching farm management systems to reduce nitrogen leaching.

Mr McEwan had been working at Invermay for more than 45 years.

AgResearch scientist and Invermay Agricultural Centre 75th anniversary organising committee chairman John McEwan. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

When asked if he thought Invermay would continue for another 75 years he replied: "The need won’t go away for a regional research centre and there are specific problems for farming in Otago and Southland."

Continual improvement of the pastoral agriculture industry would assist it to continue to play a major role in the New Zealand economy.

AgResearch research capability director Dave Houlbrooke said the reunion was a great event.

