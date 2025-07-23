Farmers set to hit the slopes

People enjoy a Skiing for Farmers event at Coronet Peak in Queenstown. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A skifield in the foothills of the Southern Alps near the Otago border is joining an initiative to give farmers a break on the slopes next month.

Otago Rural Support Trust administrator Kelly Hoskin, of Alexandra, said the trust’s initiative Skiing for Farmers was back and bigger than ever.

Farmers and people working in the rural sector could register for discounted ski packages at Ōhau Snow Fields on Sunday, August 3 and Coronet Peak in Queenstown on Sunday, August 10.

Registration for Coronet Peak closed on Sunday and Ōhau registrations close at the end of this month.

The trust launched the initiative at Coronet Peak in 2023.

Ōhau Snow Fields was included in the programme this year.

"To make it a bit easier for North Otago farmers to get involved."

Skiers of any skill level could register.

"From beginners to advanced. The aim of the game is to get farmers off the farm for the day and do something fun."

Both events include a free barbecue lunch.

Numbers were limited and it was on a "first-in, first served" basis.

About 100 people attend the inaugural event at Coronet Peak in 2023.

Two events were held at Coronet Peak last year and a about 60 people attended.

Fewer people attended last year due to a lack of snowfall, Ms Hoskin said.

The events were held at a busy time for many farmers but it could be a great opportunity for them to look after the wellbeing of themselves and their families by visiting a skifield.

"We’ve got pretty awesome natural resources in Otago so it makes sense to take advantage."

