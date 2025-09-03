Brunch offers a relaxing break

Southland Rural Support Trust held a casual "Brunch on us" in the middle of rural Southland last Wednesday, inviting local farmers, growers and community members.

The relaxed, drop-in event was held at the Gorge Road Country Club, in a settlement west of the Mataura River.

Dairy workers, farm owners, managers and their children caught up while enjoying the breakfast on offer.

Muddy gumboots were lined up at the door and the hash browns were all gone by 12pm, as the rural workers took a break from their busy days on the farm.