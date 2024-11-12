Brighter future for rural showcase

Popular event... The boar breeders competition, a highly social event among younger exhibitors often dressed in period costume, will continue this year. PHOTOS: APL

A slimmed down Canterbury A&P Show will be larger than first thought next week as supporters led by Sir David Carter bring it back from a precarious financial position.

The three-day event, interrupted only by war and pandemics since the early 1860s, seemed likely to be cancelled at one stage this year, but was later reinstated to go ahead as the Christchurch Show.

A Wednesday start has been rolled back by a day to November 14-16 with some events in the programme pulled for this year as a result of cost cutting and the show righting its financial footing.

Returning again will be more than 300 trade and market exhibitors and vendors — a turnout close to last year and above the best hopes of organisers.

Confirmed attractions will be livestock judging, amusement rides, animal showing and entertainment including the barbecue competition, dirt bike racing and the popular farmyard site for children.

New events will include tractor pulling and a drone competition.

Sir David, a Banks Peninsula farmer, was elected chairman of the Canterbury A&P Association to help steer the event back to a financially strong position.

He said the event was shaping up to be much stronger than expected because of firm support and hard work in the background.

‘‘The association is now in a solvent position not only to the end of this year but to the end of the next calendar year. So we’ve had good support from the likes of the city council and the trust set up from the sale of the lease we had on Wigram Rd back to the council — we established a trust of $4million — the trustees there have been very supportive.

‘‘Put all that money together and then you stop some of the expenditure that was being undertaken by the previous board and we’ve actually got a viable association which augers well for us setting up the show on a sound basis to carry on into the future.’’

Sir David Carter

The former minister of agriculture and speaker of the House vowed the show, running since 1862, would survive and prosper again as an important event for the city and province, when he took up the chairman role.

He said farmers were more confident than they were previously with the farming outlook picking up as the dairy industry had increased its payout, demand had continued for beef and lamb prices were up almost $1 a kilogram the past six weeks.

Ticket sales were going well with livestock and other committee members working hard on the phones to get a strong response from exhibitors.

People who might have taken the event for granted had ‘‘woken up’’ and the rural community had realised they had a duty to display their abilities and interests to city people, Sir David said.

‘‘People had realised the show was at risk and we said use it or lose it basically and they have come together and acknowledged how valuable it is and responded enthusiastically. We have a board of three independents and three from the general committee that’s working extremely well with no tension and everyone’s there for the right purpose. Then the general committee is going well with former staff staying on and working extremely well and then we have this arrangement with Event Hire who are professional event organisers and that’s going without a hitch as well.’’

He said farmer exhibitors had rallied to support the show in livestock pens.

‘‘It’s far better than I originally thought we might achieve. Cattle numbers are good, sheep numbers are over 600, which is probably as good as we ever do, and there’s going to be a focus among the 40 beef yearling entries on youth handlers and the dairy is there in numbers ... [and] 75 alpacas entered.’’

The premier beef cattle event for the Meat and Wool Cup will not be staged as a result of the focus on youth with no adult cattle entries.

New attraction ... New to the Canterbury Show this year will be a tractor-pulling contest.

Other casualties are the dog trials being held outside the show and there will not be a Grand Parade.

Judging will continue for the supreme livestock animal with livestock judging and animal exhibitions only held over the Thursday and Friday.

Wood chopping and the fleece competition will continue, there are good numbers for the shearing and there has been a strong turnout in the horse section.

The main crowd-puller in the livestock pens of the boar breeders competition — a highly social event among younger exhibitors often dressed in period costume — will be on again.

Sir David said the popular farmyard would run over three days with a larger profile after being moved to the centre of the entertainment area as part of the focus to get city people involved.

Another casualty is the free children’s pass after funding was discontinued by a sponsor.

Sir David said ticket sales were going strongly after the entry price was halved and helped by early sales from city people supporting the event.

He said they wanted a strong turnout.

‘‘We want people to show their support whether they are the farming people coming for social reasons to catch up with mates or see the technology and machinery or whether it’s the city people coming to see how the country operates. It’s important for an agricultural country and agricultural province like Canterbury.’’

Event partners Event Hire are underwriting parts of the show with Christchurch City Council managers assuring the board of its appreciation of the value of a healthy event for the community and economy.