Horse trainer banned for life for 'worst category of abuse'

John Malcolm of Cheltenham Stables in Cambridge has been found guilty by the Racing Integrity Board's Adjudicative Committee of 11 charges, four of them relating to inflicting undue suffering.

The committee's ruling stated "the offending falls into the worst category of abuse and life disqualification is necessary given its seriousness and implications in the industry's social licence."

Malcolm has also been ordered to pay $59,347 in expenses following the hearing which was held in November last year.

"(Malcom's) actions seriously departed from accepted standards and involved a repeated deliberate, (not unintentional), anger driven abuse of several horses, spanning multiple breaches of the rules over an extended period," the ruling said.

"It comprised repeated deliberate departure from accepted standards, was not through negligence, but through intentional actions."

Witness statements from seven employees referred to psychological, emotional effects and distress from "witnessing abuse" of horses by Malcolm over a 14-month period.

"Whilst Mr Malcolm claims he has total remorse, the Adjudicative Committee is very concerned about the sincerity of such a claim now," the finding went onto say.

"His "sorrow" appeared to be rather regret that the proceedings "have come to this". The absence of genuine remorse, contrition and insight was evident from his comments and stance taken during the hearing, which included denigrating his former staff, disparaging (incorrectly) as "pony clubbers", it said.

It went on to describe Malcolm's "criticism of the RIB for its investigation, referring to the proceedings as a "joke".

Malcolm didn't appear at the RIB hearing but his representative submitted his offending did not reach "appalling" category and that he acknowledged "some responsibility and remorse" adding the imposition of a lifetime ban would be "crushing" after 25 years in the industry.

Malcolm's counsel had suggested a ban of no more than eight years was appropriate.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) said it fully supports the RIB's decision.

"The decision regarding Mr John Malcolm sends a clear message that animal welfare is paramount in our industry, and we fully support the outcome," said NZTR chief executive Matt Ballestry.

"We have zero tolerance towards any actions that compromise their well-being."