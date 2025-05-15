ODT Odds On: Ending with a bang

We have a shock announcement on ODT Odds On, brought to you by the best sports bar in the universe, the Baaa.

A lot of our betting has been derailed over the last few weeks by inclement weather so we will put Odds On into hiatus after this weekend for the winter, but we’ll be back bigger than ever come spring racing.

Our harness tipster would have got his multi if Alex Park wasn’t cancelled, only to appear then on Saturday night. Harty’s multi was derailed by one of his horses being scratched due to the track.

No excuses for the gallops and sports tipsters, they had shockers.

But we go out with a bang this weekend, so strap in.