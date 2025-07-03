ODT Rugby Chat: Little separating quarterfinal opponents

It’s quarterfinal time this weekend on ODT Rugby Chat, brought to you by Garador, and we are joined by opponents in Southern's newest centurion Macca Palmer and the finally injury-free Max Webb from Dunedin.

Their two teams meet at Kettle Park on Saturday, and we ask what they have been working on this week to ensure they make it to next week?

We ask Macca why it has taken him so long to reach the ton and why he is playing first five when he’s the best fullback in the competition?

We ask the injury-hit Max how he has stayed on the field for nearly a whole season and was it a good thing having a bye last weekend?

We get their thoughts on the other two games and update our Form XV.