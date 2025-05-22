ODT Rugby Chat: Two of the top performers

On ODT Rugby chat we talk to players from two of our better performed clubs - Green Island and Southern - in the form of Ronan Dynes (GI) and Tafa Tafa (Southern).

We ask Ronan about the horrific leg injury he suffered in the first game of the season and how his recovery has gone.

We check on the walking wounded at GI as they had four on crutches at one stage.

We ask Tafa Tafa about playing his blazer game a couple of weeks ago against GI.

We also ask him how Southern are tracking after monstering Kaik at the weekend?

We check with both on how the other teams are faring at their respective clubs and who they think wins the Gallaway?