ODT Rugby Chat: How is the final shaping up?

The final looms and we lay it on the line to the two coaches in Saturday's showdown, this week on ODT Rugby Chat, brought to you by Garador.

Harbour coach Peter McIntyre talks about winning the key moments, and how crucial that has been to making the final.

Kaikorai coach Andy Hunter tells us how tight the competition has been this year, and how finishing sixth did not sway their confidence.

He delves into how his lightweight pack got on top of Southern in last week's semifinal.

We ask them both what the last words will be to the teams before they head out of the tunnel?